By Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Profit growth at Cielo SA , Brazil's No. 1 card payment processor, likely picked up in the fourth quarter as strong revenue from prepayment of receivables offset the impact of sticky costs and the worst recession in decades, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. According to the average estimate of six analysts, Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo probably earned 954 million reais ($234 million) in net income last quarter, up 3.8 percent from the prior three months. On an annual basis, profit probably jumped 18.4 percent. Cielo is slated to release its results after markets close on Monday. Rising proceeds from the discounting of receivables, which rose to a record in the fourth quarter, likely continued to mitigate the impact of underlying market weakness in Latin America's largest economy, the poll found. Rising rental equipment revenues and decent debit and credit card volumes failed to counter the impact of falling merchant discount rates net of rebates, the poll found. With consumer spending nearing the lowest level in 12 years, transaction volume growth and Cielo's ability to reprice merchant discount rates look gloomy, analysts said. Investors expect Cielo Chief Executive Officer Rômulo Dias to explain how he will cut per-transaction costs at a Tuesday conference call to discuss results. So-called unit costs probably ended last year at 0.52 reais, above target. Clearer cost-reduction goals, like disclosing growth range targets instead of the unit cost ratio, are key to reinstill confidence in Cielo's stock, which has fallen 6 percent in the past six months, said Victor Schabbel, an analyst with Credit Suisse Securities. The following is a table with analysts' estimates of Cielo's quarterly results: CIELO Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2014 Net Revenue 3.119 bln 2.918 bln 2.129 bln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) 6.9 pct 46.5 pct Prepayment 619 mln 647 mln 517 mln Revenues reais reais reais Pct Change (%) -4.2 pct 19.9 pct EBITDA 1.462 bln 1.362 bln 925 mln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) 7.4 pct 58.1 pct EBITDA Margin 46.7 pct 46.7 pct 43.4 pct Net Income 954 mln 919 mln 806 mln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) 3.8 pct 18.4 pct ($1 = 4.0780 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Paul Simao)