* Expenses should print lower readings in coming quarters
* Targets cut after Cielo gives shares in dividend payout
* Competitive landscape seen as less aggressive for Cielo
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, May 3 Analysts covering Cielo SA
, Brazil's largest card payment processor, massively
trimmed their price targets for its stock after the company,
which reported robust first-quarter earnings on Thursday,
decided to pay its annual dividends with new stock.
Bradesco BBI, Votorantim Corretora, Espirito Santo
Investment Bank, Agora Corretora and Deutsche Bank Securities
lowered their target for shares of Cielo on Friday following the
issuance of 20 new shares for every 100 shares, distributed as a
stock dividend. Analysts for the five shops kept the neutral
recommendation on shares unaltered.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 640.9 million reais
($320.5 million) in the quarter, up 5 percent from the previous
three months, according to a securities filing late on Thursday.
This beat the 616 million reais in profit that was forecast in a
Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The highlight was earnings growth, in a typically weak
quarter that was coupled with a slowdown in consumer spending,
that beat management's expectations. Profit rose 13 percent on
an annual basis, compared with management's guidance of 7
percent to 10 percent for this year, which according to Espirito
Santo analyst Gustavo Schroden could lead investors to boost
their earnings estimates for the year.
In addition, Cielo's market share climbed slightly in the
quarter, supporting outstanding views among analysts that the
competition environment is not too aggressive, meaning Cielo and
its fellow merchant acquirers are focused more on bolstering
profitability than winning market share. This would mean stable
merchant discount and rental equipment rates, some of the main
sources of revenue for acquirers, through the year.
The better outlook for profit growth at Cielo means that
"there is room for the bears to be caged and the bulls to be
unchained," said Victor Schabbel, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Securities in Sao Paulo.
Cielo's earnings rose 13.1 percent from 567 million reais in
the year-earlier period, the filing said. Management at the
merchant acquirer expects 7 percent growth in net income for
this year.
Shares of Cielo fell 0.2 percent to 53.90 reais in late
morning trading on Friday, reflecting the reductions in price
targets.
Chief Executive Romulo Dias, when asked about the
competitive landscape for the industry in coming months, said
pricing practices do not seem particularly aggressive in any
business segment. He said he notices stronger rivalry with
Cielo's biggest competitors in the segment for the largest
clients and upscale retailing.
Dias said the company is unlikely to revise the guidance for
net income growth anytime soon. He expects expenses to come in
at lower levels in the following quarters, following a one-off
surge in marketing expenses.
SLOWING ECONOMY
All analysts in their reports highlighted strong processed
volume in the first quarter despite the impact of flagging
economic activity and consumers' reluctance to spend. Cielo is
faced with the risk of declining card usage in Latin America's
largest economy if a slowdown extends for a third year and job
creation begins to falter.
The card processing industry could see below-expected growth
rates of 14 percent for this year compared with growth above 20
percent in recent years. Lack of lending appetite and poor
economic activity is slightly noticeable in card processed
volume data.
"Nonetheless we maintain our optimistic stance towards
acquirers and reinforce our view that amid poor macro activity,
Cielo should continue outperforming the industry as a result of
cash and check substitution driven processed volume growth,"
JPMorgan Securities analysis led by Domingos Falavina wrote in a
client note on Friday.
Net revenue was 1.5 billion reais, up 28.4 percent on an
annual basis. The result was below 1.72 billion reais in the
poll. Administrative and general expenses rose 59 percent to
58.5 million reais from a year earlier while sales and marketing
expenses more than doubled to 54.7 million reais.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, rose 5.8 percent to 874.5 million reais from the
previous quarter. On an annual basis, EBITDA rose 13.8 percent,
due to higher revenue from the clearing of card transactions and
equipment rental.
The poll estimate for EBITDA was 992 million reais.