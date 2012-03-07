(Adds details from conference call, analyst's comment, updates share movement)

* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.17 vs est loss/shr $0.05

* Q1 rev down 4 pct to $416.7 mln

* Sees Q2 rev at $435 mln to $460 mln vs est $449.1 mln

* Shares rise 10 pct

By Chandni Doulatramani

March 7 Ciena Corp reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said rapid build outs of 4G networks by telecom carriers would boost demand for the company's network equipment in the second half of the year.

The telecom market has seen a drop in spending by carriers since the latter half of 2011 as they allocated funds to build 4G networks.

Ciena's optical switches help telecom carriers such as AT&T and Verizon Communications manage the load on the networks. Curbed spending by the carriers have hit profits at the company and other network gear makers.

As carriers roll out their 4G services later this year, demand for network equipment is expected to increase.

"The proliferation of services, devices and applications requires networks to be both bigger and smarter, and that requirement is driving our network vision," Chief Executive Gary Smith said on a conference call with analysts.

Last month, sector bellwether Cisco Systems Inc forecast a rise in third-quarter revenue, raising hopes that spending among service providers would pick up.

On Wednesday, Ciena echoed Cisco's forecast and said its operating results for the second half of the year would be stronger than that of the first half.

"All the carriers are building out their 4G networks, so there is a theory that Q1 and Q2 will have a slower start, but it's got to pick up, because they've under-spent for so long," Mizuho Securities analyst Joanna Makris said.

WEAK FIRST HALF

Ciena's first-quarter net loss narrowed to $47.7 million, or 49 cents a share, from $79.1 million, or 84 cents a share, a year ago.

Its adjusted loss of 17 cents per share was wider than analysts' expectations of 5 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in the quarter fell 4 percent to $416.7 million, and was below analysts expectations of $417.2.1 million.

Last month Ciena had cut its sales expectations for the first quarter due to delays in recognizing revenue as its customers took time to close deals.

"Our first quarter revenue reflects the combined effects of seasonality and longer customer deployment and revenue recognition cycles," CEO Smith said in a statement.

Ciena said it expects second-quarter revenue of $435 million to $460 million. Analysts were expecting $449.1 million.

Shares of the company were up 6 percent at $14.28 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq. They had risen 10 percent to $14.75 earlier in the session.

The stock has more than halved in value since its year high of $28.78 in April 2011. (Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal, Supriya Kurane)