Dec 12 Network equipment maker Ciena Corp
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as
costs rose 20 percent, sending its shares down 8 percent before
the bell.
Ciena's net loss narrowed to $9.8 million, or 9 cents per
share in the fourth quarter, from $38.8 million, or 39 cents per
share, a year earlier.
But excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per share.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $583.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 24 cents on
revenue of $568.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ciena, which makes equipment that expands capacity of
fiber-optic networks, counts AT&T Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc among
its customers.
(Writing by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)