PARIS Aug 30 France's state-owned postal bank is opposed to rescuing struggling mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France, according to an online report by business daily Les Echos.

CIF has been looking for a buyer since at least May after its future was thrown into doubt by the evaporation of once-cheap funding from credit markets, on which it depends to finance its operations.

Banque Postale said in June it was considering buying CIF, a move that would be an indirect nationalisation of the mortgage lender, but according to Les Echos - citing unnamed sources - the postal bank's CEO does not believe the conditions are right for a deal.

Discussions are still ongoing, however, Les Echos said.

Although some bankers say that foisting CIF onto Banque Postale in the absence of private buyers might hurt the postal bank's finances, others say that letting CIF fail would be a bigger risk and that the state will do everything to avoid it.

On Tuesday, Moody's slashed the implied systemic support from the French government for CIF, saying the reduction was based on its assessment of "a rising probability of a run-off scenario for the CIF banking group and associated transition risks for its creditors." (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Lionel Laurent)