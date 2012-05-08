MOVES-Marketaxess names Christophe Roupie head of Europe, Asia
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
May 8 CI Financial Corp said on Tuesday said profits edged lower in the first quarter as assets under management dipped, in line with expectations, and it warned the outlook for the rest of 2012 was cloudy because of trouble in Europe and Ontario.
Canada's No. 3 investment fund company, which is 36-percent owned by Bank of Nova Scotia, said it earned C$94.6 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter, down 6 percent from the 35 Canadian cents reported a year earlier.
Earnings per share rose 8 percent from the prior quarter as improving markets boosted assets under management.
(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins)
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 27 Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has attracted a handful of potential bidders by a Monday deadline for indicative offers, several people familiar with the matter said.