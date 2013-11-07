BRIEF-Toll Brothers prices $300 million of senior notes
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
TORONTO Nov 7 Canadian asset manager CI Financial Corp reported a higher profit and an increase in its dividend on Thursday as assets under management and sales climbed and its big bet on equity market gains paid off.
For the third quarter, net income rose to C$107.8 million($103.18 million), or 38 Canadian cents a share, from C$91.3 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year ago. CI increased its monthly dividend by half a Canadian cent to 9.5 Canadian cents a share.
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017