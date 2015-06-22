NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc
on Monday said it is committed to buying Cigna Corp
, saying it had found $2 billion in cost synergies within
two years, after the smaller rival publicly rejected the deal.
Anthem on Saturday publicly disclosed that it had offered to
buy Cigna for cash and stock worth $47 billion, but that Cigna
had said no primarily because it had not given the CEO job to
Cigna's top executive.
Cigna on Sunday said that it had received a proposal but
turned it down because of issues such as the Anthem cyber breach
earlier this year that affected about 80 million people,
antitrust concerns related to Anthem's Blue Cross Blue Shield
membership and concerns about Anthem's management team.
Anthem said it expected at least $17 per share in earnings
from the deal by 2018.
