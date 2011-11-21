Nov 21 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N)
and Indian conglomerate TTK Group on Monday said they have
formed a joint venture to offer health services to the 1.2
billion people in India.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Cigna, the first U.S. insurer to apply for entry into India
as part of a stand-alone joint venture health insurance
company, said it had begun the process of seeking approval from
India's insurance regulatory and development authority.
A full license to operate would not be expected until
2013.
TTK, based in Chennai and Bangalore, is family owned and
operates multiple businesses, selling everything from cookware
to pharmaceuticals.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)