NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital that it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.

Cordani, speaking during a meeting with investors, said the company would also do share buybacks and set a target of $16 in earnings per share for 2021.

He said M&A areas that the No. 5 health insurer is considering also include building out its pharmacy and physician-related businesses, its retail capabilities, and its government risk-based insurance programs. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)