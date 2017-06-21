NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief
Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the
company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital that it could
use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas,
including Medicare Advantage for older people.
Cordani, speaking during a meeting with investors, said the
company would also do share buybacks and set a target of $16 in
earnings per share for 2021.
He said M&A areas that the No. 5 health insurer is
considering also include building out its pharmacy and
physician-related businesses, its retail capabilities, and its
government risk-based insurance programs.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)