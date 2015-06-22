NEW YORK, June 22 Anthem Inc CEO Joseph
Swedish said on Monday that the company has looked closely at
how antitrust authorities would view an acquisition of Cigna
Corp and does not see any "substantive" issues.
Swedish said that the company also does not see any problems
with meeting the requirements of the Blue Cross Blue Shield
Association, of which it is a member.
Anthem offered to buy Cigna for $47 billion but Cigna has
rejected the offer. He made the comments during a conference
call on Monday morning after going public about the company's
offer.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alden Bentley)