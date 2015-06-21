UPDATE 1-EU mergers and takeovers (March 24)
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 21 Cigna Corp said on Sunday that Anthem Inc's "highly conditional, non-binding proposal" is inadequate and that it is not in the best interest of Cigna shareholders.
On Saturday Anthem said it had offered $47 billion in cash and stock for Cigna, its smaller rival.
In a letter to Anthem's board, Cigna said it was "deeply disappointed" with Anthem's recent actions.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: