June 21 Cigna Corp said on Sunday that Anthem Inc's "highly conditional, non-binding proposal" is inadequate and that it is not in the best interest of Cigna shareholders.

On Saturday Anthem said it had offered $47 billion in cash and stock for Cigna, its smaller rival.

In a letter to Anthem's board, Cigna said it was "deeply disappointed" with Anthem's recent actions.

