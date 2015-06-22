NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc on Monday dismissed concerns that buying smaller competitor Cigna Corp would be considered anti-competitive, even as antitrust experts said the combination would earn regulatory scrutiny.

Any merger could require asset sales and would be complicated by other potential deals in the U.S. healthcare industry, expected to see rapid consolidation. Insurers have emerged from years of changes in health insurance under President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law and are seeking now to use scale to trim administrative costs and negotiate lower prices with doctors in their networks.

Anthem, which runs Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states, disclosed on Saturday that it had offered to buy Cigna for $47 billion but said the deal was held up over issues like the role of Cigna's CEO at the merged company.

Cigna on Sunday confirmed that it had rejected the offer, but said that it was doing so because of its own concerns about Anthem's management and that the combination would run afoul of the rules governing members of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is made up of 37 different health plans, of which Anthem is the largest, who work together to create a national network of health insurance coverage.

"We believe there is a consensus of where there is overlap between our companies and that no substantive antitrust or insurance regulatory issues are present that would prevent completion of the transaction," Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish said during a conference call.

Anthem and Cigna overlap in several lines of the insurance business, including Medicare for older people and the disabled, as well as insurance for companies and in administering insurance benefits for large employers who provide health plans.

For instance, according to an analyst report from Wall Street firm Oppenheimer, the companies may need to address overlap in the large group insurance market in Indiana, Maine and New Hampshire, where combined they would have more than 40 percent of the market.

The U.S. Department of Justice will look at how the proposed combination - with deal values estimated in the tens of billions of dollars - would increase market share in each county or region for each type of health insurance plan that the companies offer, antitrust experts say.

They may need to review a second deal at the same time. Humana Inc has sought to sell itself through an auction process and both Cigna and Aetna are participating, a source familiar with the situation previously told Reuters.

"It's a dynamic analysis, right? There's a lot going on here. There's a lot that can happen and it (the antitrust review) really is market by market, geography by geography, product line by product line," said Jonathan Lewis, an antitrust lawyer at BakerHostetler in Washington DC. Lewis predicted "a long review process."

Cigna shares were trading up 5.7 percent at $164.18 Monday while Anthem shares were up 4.3 percent at $172.11. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)