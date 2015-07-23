(Adds more details from sources)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 22 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc
is close to finalizing negotiations to acquire peer Cigna Inc
and could announce a roughly $48 billion deal as early as
this week, two people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The deal would follow Aetna Inc's $37 billion
agreement earlier this month to acquire Humana Inc,
potentially reducing the number of major U.S. insurance
companies from five to three and attracting antitrust scrutiny.
Most issues that were preventing Anthem and Cigna from
reaching a deal, such as price and the role of Cigna Chief
Executive David Cordani, have been resolved, the people said.
Anthem has slightly improved on its previous cash and stock
offer of $184 per share and will pay somewhere near $187 per
share for Cigna, one of the people said. Cordani has accepted he
will be No. 2 to Anthem Chief Executive Joseph Swedish, though
details are still being hammered out, the person added.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Anthem was
nearing an agreement to pay about $187 per share for Cigna.
Cigna shares ended trading on Wednesday at $155.10.
The source asked not to be identified because the
negotiations between the companies are confidential. Anthem and
Cigna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Health insurers have been in a race to consolidate, arguing
that being larger would help them negotiate better prices with
doctors and hospitals as well as cut administrative costs
following President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law that
was passed in 2010.
Many healthcare providers are concerned, however, that
further consolidation will decrease competition in the insurance
industry.
Antitrust authorities are expected to scrutinize how the
combination of insurers will affect competition for each line of
insurance: Medicare, Medicaid for the poor, individual
insurance, commercial insurance for small and large businesses
and the large employer business.
Anthem said in June that it had made several offers for Cigna
but a deal had been delayed in part due to differences over who
would lead the company and corporate governance. Cigna also said
it was concerned that other members of the Blue Cross Blue
Shield Association would be an obstacle.
Large self-insured employers make up most of Cigna's
customers. In addition to these businesses, Cigna also has 24
million behavioral care customers, nearly 14 million dental care
members, 8 million pharmacy benefit plan members and 1.5 million
Medicare Part D pharmacy customers.
Anthem operates health plans under the Blue Cross Blue
Shield banner in 14 states. It is part of the BCBS Association,
which is made up of 37 different health plans that work together
to create a national network of health insurance coverage.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional
reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Ken Wills)