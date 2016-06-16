Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, June 16 The state of California's Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said on Thursday that he would recommend to the U.S. Department of Justice that it block health insurer Anthem Inc's acquisition of Cigna Corp because he believes it will raise prices in the state.
Jones, who does not have direct approval authority over the deal, said he trusts his recommendation would hold weight with the national antitrust regulators who are examining the deal. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, editing by G Crosse)
SEOUL, Feb 1 General Electric said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 43 percent stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd as the U.S. industrial giant continues to trim its exposure to the financial services sector.