BRIEF-MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The judge assigned to decide whether two major U.S. insurance mergers may go forward ruled on Friday that he will send Anthem's deal to buy Cigna for assignment to a new judge.
Judge John Bates had said in a pre-trial hearing on Thursday that it would be difficult for him to decide both Anthem's case and Aetna Inc's merger with Humana by the end of the year, as both sets of would-be merging companies had urged. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by W Simon)
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million