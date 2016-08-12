WASHINGTON Aug 12 The judge overseeing the U.S.
Justice Department's bid to stop big health insurer Anthem
from merging with competitor Cigna said on
Friday that the trial would start on Nov. 21.
In a brief order, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia said that the trial
would begin on Nov. 21 and would conclude by Dec. 30. Jackson
will decide if the two companies will be allowed to merge.
Anthem had sought a ruling by Dec. 31 because the insurer
said it needed time to wrap up merger reviews by state insurance
commissioners by April 30, the deadline the companies had set to
complete the deal. Anthem has said failure to meet the April
deadline could prompt Cigna to pull out.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)