WASHINGTON May 22 Quarrels have broken out
behind the scenes of Anthem Inc's proposed acquisition
of Cigna Corp, as the health insurers seek regulatory
approval for their landmark deal, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday.
The newspaper said the squabbles could delay or derail
antitrust approvals, though the deal does not appear to be in
danger of imminent collapse.
An Anthem spokeswoman declined to comment on the Journal
report. Cigna officials were not immediately available to
comment.
In a series of letters between top officials including their
chief executives, the Journal said Anthem and Cigna accuse each
other of violating the July merger agreement and fumbling
submissions to regulators.
A key point of contention is Anthem's lawsuit against
Express Scripts Holding Co, a middleman for
prescription drugs, according to the newspaper. The suit accuses
Express Scripts of overcharging Anthem for drugs.
Cigna Chairman Isaiah Harris Jr., in an April 9 letter to
Anthem's board, said the suit could hurt the prospects for
regulatory approval and the combined company's value, the
Journal said. Anthem responded to Cigna's board that it had
alerted Cigna to the possibility of a lawsuit early in their
merger talks, and that getting better prices from Express
Scripts could only be beneficial, the newspaper reported.
(Reporting by David Morgan. Editing by Jane Merriman)