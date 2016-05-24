NEW YORK May 24 Anthem Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish on Tuesday said that the antitrust process with Cigna Corp is moving forward as expected - including on the national level - and that tensions with the smaller insurer about the review are in the past.

Swedish, speaking at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference, said that he expects the U.S. Department of Justice to make a determination on the deal in the "not too distant future."

The company announced plans to buy Cigna Corp nearly a year ago in a cash and stock deal worth about $54 billion at the time. Investors have questioned if the deal would be able to get past antitrust regulators. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)