Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 15 Health insurer Cigna Corp has rebuffed a takeover offer from Anthem Inc, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.
Cigna shares soared 18 percent to a record high of $162.16 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Anthem stock was up 2 percent at $163.98.
Anthem and Cigna were unavailable for a comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.