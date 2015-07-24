* Combined company will cover about 53 million members
* To pay $103.40 in cash and 0.5152 for every Cigna share
* Says confident of getting regulatory approvals
By Ankur Banerjee and Ransdell Pierson
July 24 Anthem Inc said on Friday it
would buy Cigna Corp for about $54.2 billion, a deal that
would create the largest U.S. health insurer by membership and
accelerate the consolidation of an industry from five national
players to three.
The proposed acquisition - the biggest ever in the health
insurance industry - comes three weeks after Aetna Inc
agreed to buy Humana Inc for $37 billion.
Health insurers are finding it tougher to raise prices
following the roll-out of President Barack Obama's healthcare
law, while grappling with soaring costs for a growing list of
innovative new medications such as some new cancer drugs that
cost $100,000 annually for patients.
State insurance regulators and federal antitrust authorities
are expected to aggressively scrutinize how both of the proposed
health insurer acquisitions will affect competition for Medicare
and individual and commercial insurance.
Under the deal, which the companies expect to close in the
second half of 2016, Anthem Chief Executive Joseph Swedish would
serve as CEO and Chairman of the combined company. Cigna CEO
David Cordani would be president and Chief Operating Officer.
In a joint conference call with industry analysts, Swedish
said that Anthem has had no discussions "at all" with regulators
ahead of the deal announcement, but was confident it will
receive their approval.
Shares of Cigna on Friday were trading at $147.64, far below
their $188 per share value under the announced deal, suggesting
significant Wall Street skepticism over whether it will survive
antitrust scrutiny.
"Strategically and financially it's very attractive, but
they will face regulatory scrutiny," said Ana Gupte, analyst
with Leerink Partners. "They also both possibly face
divestitures and may have to make concessions to consumers to
make the merger go through."
The same apparent wariness of approval has been seen with
Aetna's planned purchase of Humana. Humana shares are trading in
the $183 range, well below the value of Aetna's cash-and-stock
offer of $230 per share when it was first announced.
Both Anthem and Cigna would be liable to pay the other a fee
equivalent to 3.8 percent of the deal's value if either of them
walk away from the planned merger.
BIGGER THAN UNITEDHEALTH
Anthem and Cigna are two of just four major insurers that
administer self-insured plans for major companies. The other two
are UnitedHealth Group Inc and Aetna. The combined
company would have about 53 million members. UnitedHealth had
45.86 million members as of June 30.
Growing concerns about market concentration came into sharp
focus earlier this year when regulatory concerns scuttled
Comcast Corp's $45 billion bid for Time Warner Cable Inc.
Anthem said it will pay $103.40 in cash and 0.5152 of its
shares for every Cigna share. The deal is valued
at $183.36 per share based on Anthem's Thursday close of
$155.21. Anthem said the offer is valued at $188 per share,
based on its unaffected share price as of May 28 before media
reports surfaced that the two companies were in talks.
The equity portion of the offer is valued at $49.11 billion,
according to Reuters calculations based on 261.2 million Cigna
shares outstanding as of March 31.
Swedish said Anthem's mainstay Blue Cross/Blue Shield
insurance coverage requires the company to maintain a
concentrated focus on that business, according to Blue Cross
rules.
"We will remain Blue," Swedish said on the conference call,
adding that Anthem feels confident that even after acquiring
Cigna and its core Medicare Advantage plans, the combined
company will satisfy "the Blue rules."
The company has said the deal will help it reduce costs and
allow it to negotiate lower prices with doctors and hospitals.
(The) spirit of our collaboration going forward is total
collaboration," Swedish said, saying his and Cordani's different
roles and responsibilities "are perfectly aligned."
Swedish said he intended to remain CEO of the combined
company for two years, and afterward become chairman.
Anthem's lead financial adviser is UBS Investment Bank.
Credit Suisse also served as financial adviser, and White & Case
LLP as legal adviser.
Morgan Stanley is Cigna's financial adviser and Cravath,
Swaine & Moore LLP its legal adviser.
