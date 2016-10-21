Oct 21 Health insurer Cigna Corp has
discontinued its policy of requiring doctors to seek
authorization before treating opioid addicts, as part of a fight
against an epidemic of opioid abuse, New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman said on Friday.
The policy change will apply nationally, said Schneiderman,
who has been pushing for easier access to treatments for the
estimated 2.2 million Americans who need treatment for abuse of
heroin or prescription painkillers.
Preauthorization requirements can lead to significant delays
in treatment, and other health insurers are encouraged to follow
Cigna's lead, Schneiderman said in a statement.
Lawmakers around the country are seeking ways to stem the
epidemic, which kills 78 Americans every day.
Fewer than half of addicts are receiving help, according to
the U.S. Centers for Human and Health Services.
Cigna previously required doctors to submit a prior-approval
form for medication-assisted treatment (MAT) requests, answering
questions about the patient's current treatment and medical
history.
This was done to minimize the risk of illicit redistribution
of drugs, but opponents argue that this approach has left the
healthcare system unable to cope with the rising number of
addicts.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)