Oct 30 Cigna Corp on Thursday said that third-quarter revenue grew as it signed up more medical customers and it collected more insurance premiums and administrative fees, but third-quarter profit fell.

Cigna, which mostly manages insurance plans for large corporations for a fee and sells fully insured plans on the government exchanges created under healthcare reform, said that revenue increased to $8.8 billion from $8.1 billion.

It reported net profit of $519 million, or $2.01 per share, compared with $553 million, or $1.95 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon)