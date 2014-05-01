CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)
May 1 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp said on Thursday that its first-quarter profit rose as revenue increased, medical customers grew and it managed medical costs of its commercial and Medicare customers.
Cigna reported net income of $528 million, or $1.92 per share, up from $57 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier, when it took a charge for exiting a business.
The company reported earnings of $1.83 per share, excluding investment gains.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: