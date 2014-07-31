July 31 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit and revenue rose as it took in more healthcare premiums and fees from increased customers in its commercial business.

Cigna reported net income of $573 million, or $2.12 per share, up from $505 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

The company had 13.8 million people in its commercial business, up from 13.6 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)