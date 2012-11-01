Nov 1 Health insurer Cigna Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled on growth in premiums and fees from its healthcare business, and the company raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook for the third time this year.

The insurer now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $5.70 to $5.90 per share, up from its prior forecast of $5.25 to $5.60 per share in August.

Net income rose to $466 million, or $1.61 per share, in the third quarter, from $183 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue in its healthcare business grew about 51 percent to $4.92 billion.