(Corrects spelling of name Vishnu in 6th paragraph)
By Caroline Humer
July 30 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which
agreed last week to be bought by Anthem Inc for $47 billion,
said on Thursday that medical services use was low in the second
quarter, helping to keep costs in check and beat Wall Street
profit estimates.
Cigna's report of a continued low utilization trend backs up
a growing industry view of this closely watched component of
insurer profitability. Anthem made similar comments on
Wednesday, when it reported better-than-expected quarterly
earnings.
Health insurers have benefited from low medical services use
during the past five years as the weak economy has kept down
doctor visits and hospitalizations and membership growth has
helped increase revenues.
But the rate of overall health spending has begun to
increase and medical use is expected to rise more as the economy
improves. The national healthcare reform law, also known as
Obamacare, has contributed to the increase as millions of people
gained health insurance coverage in the past two years.
That is driving insurers to consolidate to build scale to
help keep costs down and negotiate better deals with doctors and
hospitals.
"The reason why there is so much consolidation is because
utilization and the cost trend overall will go up, which will
pressure the profitability for these companies long term,"
Morningstar Research analyst Vishnu Lekraj said.
Aetna Inc agreed to buy smaller rival Humana Inc
in early July, just weeks before Anthem and Cigna
reached a deal.
The mergers are expected to face antitrust scrutiny as
regulators consider their effect on insurance premium rates. The
concerns have kept Cigna shares far from Anthem's offer price of
more than $183.
Cigna shares dipped 0.4 percent at $144.81 on Thursday.
Cigna Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said on CNBC on
Thursday that the companies were already talking to state and
federal regulators. "We will fully engage with state leaders and
federal leaders and those conversations have already started,"
Cordani said.
Cigna said its ratio of medical claims paid as a percentage
of premiums taken in, or MCR, was 77.5 percent for its
commercial business and 84.4 percent for its government
business. It expects medical costs to rise 5 percent to 6
percent in 2015.
Net profit rose to $588 million, or $2.26 per share, for the
second quarter, from $573 million, or $2.12 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Cigna earned $2.55 per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of $2.31, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. On Friday when it announced the Anthem deal, Cigna said
second-quarter earnings would be at least $2.50 per share.
Cigna manages insurance plans for large companies and sells
health plans to individuals on government exchanges created
under the U.S. Affordable Care Act. It also manages government
Medicare and Medicaid plans.
Premiums and fees in Cigna's commercial and government
businesses rose 10 percent in the second quarter, boosted by the
addition of 524,000 customers.
Revenue rose about 9 percent to $9.49 billion, just below
the average analyst estimate of $9.53 billion.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi
in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Jeffrey Benkoe)