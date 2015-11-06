Nov 6 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performance in its commercial business.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $547 million, or $2.10 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $534 million, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $9.39 billion from $8.76 billion.

Cigna manages insurance plans for large companies and sells health plans to individuals on government exchanges created under the U.S. Affordable Care Act. It also manages government Medicare and Medicaid plans. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)