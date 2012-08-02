BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
(Refiles to correct dateline to Aug 2)
Aug 2 Insurer Cigna Corp reported a better-than-expected profit, as its takeover of Medicare specialist HealthSpring helped boost premiums and fees, and the company raised its 2012 earnings forecast.
Cigna on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $380 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with $391 million, or $1.43 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Cigna earned $1.52 per share. Analysts, on average expected $1.42 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company bought HealthSpring for $3.8 billion earlier this year. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.