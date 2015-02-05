Feb 5 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported
a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by increased
premium revenue and effective medical cost management.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose
to $467 million, or $1.77 per share, in the quarter ended Dec.
31, from $361 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders included a special
charge of $40 million, or $0.15 per share, related to
organizational costs in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Total revenue rose to $8.93 billion from $8.15 billion.
Cigna manages insurance plans for large corporations and
sells health plans on government exchanges created under the
U.S. Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. The company
also offers dental and other benefits.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer
in New York; Editing by Simon Jennings)