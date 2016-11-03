Nov 3 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp
reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added
more members to its commercial business.
Cigna, which is fighting the U.S. government's lawsuit to
block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, manages insurance
plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the
government exchanges created under Obamacare.
Cigna said net income fell to $456 million, or $1.76 per
share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $547 million, or
$2.10 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue increased to $9.88 billion from $9.39 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)