EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly operating revenue on Thursday, as it added new members.
Cigna manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created under Obamacare.
The company said net income fell to $382 million, or $1.47 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $426 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Consolidated operating revenue increased to $9.89 billion from $9.58 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.