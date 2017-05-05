May 5 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported
a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by customer growth
in its commercial business.
The company's net income rose to $598 million, or $2.30 per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $519 million,
or $2.00 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue increased to $10.39 billion from $9.88
billion.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly
approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing
Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove
short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely
battle in the Senate.
