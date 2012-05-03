* Cimarex Q1 EPS $1.23 vs $1.37 last yr
* Swift Q1 EPS $0.08 vs $0.47 last yr
* Ultra Petroleum adj EPS $0.32 vs est $0.29
* All 3 cos see fall in sales
(Adds forecast, background; updates shares)
May 3 Oil and natural gas producers Cimarex
Energy Co, Swift Energy Co and Ultra Petroleum
Corp reported lower first-quarter sales, but forecast a
higher full-year output despite the gloomy natural gas price
environment.
Production at all the three companies rose in the first
quarter, but that did not translate into increased revenue as
lower realized natural gas prices hurt them.
A supply glut from shale fields in the United States and a
mild winter have pushed natural gas prices to a
decade-low of $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from
the $11 mmBtu levels it traded three years ago, leading several
companies, including Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana
Inc, to cut back on drilling.
Natural gas prices averaged $2.5 mmBtu in the January-March
quarter, 40 percent lower than the previous year.
Cimarex, which primarily operates in the Mid-Continent and
Permian Basin areas, expects a 3-7 percent volume growth.
"We remain on track to reach our full-year targeted
production growth range of 14 percent to 20 percent," Swift's
Chief Executive Terry Swift said.
Ultra Petroleum, which forecast 2012 production to rise 2
percent to 6 percent, said it is cutting its 2012 capital budget
due to deterioration of natural gas prices.
Cimarex, Swift and Ultra Petroleum -- like other oil and gas
explorers -- have been focusing on producing more crude and
natural-gas liquids.
Denver, Colorado-based Cimarex expects total liquids to
account for 47 percent of total volumes this year, up from 44
percent, while Houston-based Swift expects liquids to make up
about 55 percent of its total output.
WEAK Q1
Cimarex's first-quarter net profit fell to $1.23 per share
from $1.37 per share a year ago.
Swift's net earnings from continuing operations fell 82
percent to 8 cents per share, from 47 cents per share, last
year.
Cimarex's average gas prices fell 34 percent, while Swift's
was down 43 percent in the quarter.
Ultra Petroleum's first-quarter adjusted profit was
32 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of 29
cents per share.
Smaller peer PetroQuest Energy posted a first-quarter loss
of 30 cents per share, compared with a profit of 3 cents per
share last year.
Bill Barrett Corp on Thursday posted a higher
first-quarter profit on increased production of oil and natural
gas liquids.
Cimarex's shares, which have fallen 40 percent in the last
year, were trading flat at $67.42, while Swift's were trading
down 6 percent at $27.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Ultra Petroleum's shares were up 2 percent at $19.39, while
PetroQuest's were down 2 percent at $5.72 on the same exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon, Sriraj Kalluvila)