KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysia's second largest lender CIMB Group Bhd reported on Tuesday higher third quarter earnings on the back of improvements in its consumer banking and treasury businesses.

CIMB said its third quarter profit of 1.012 billion ringgit ($322.7 million) was 10.5 percent higher than the 916 million ringgit profit reported in the year-ago quarter.

The bank's result fell slightly short of a 1.11 billion ringgit profit estimate provided by an analyst tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

