GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysia's second largest lender CIMB Group Bhd reported on Tuesday higher third quarter earnings on the back of improvements in its consumer banking and treasury businesses.
CIMB said its third quarter profit of 1.012 billion ringgit ($322.7 million) was 10.5 percent higher than the 916 million ringgit profit reported in the year-ago quarter.
The bank's result fell slightly short of a 1.11 billion ringgit profit estimate provided by an analyst tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 3.136 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong and Razak Ahmad; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 A company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts was accused by New York and federal regulators of scamming sick responders to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, as well as National Football League retirees with brain injuries.