KUALA LUMPUR Jan 12 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second largest lender, expects to complete talks to buy a stake in the banking unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp in the first quarter, CIMB chief executive Nazir Razak said on Thursday.

"Talks are progressing well," Nazir told reporters.

"We don't want to set any deadline and we hope to conclude negotiations in the first quarter of 2012."

A source had told Reuters on Wednesday that San Miguel Corp was finalising a deal to sell 60 percent of its banking arm, Bank of Commerce, to CIMB.

CIMB had said in October it was in early talks to acquire a stake in Bank of Commerce from San Miguel.

(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Liau Y-Sing)