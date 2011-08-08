KUALA LUMPUR Aug 8 Malaysia's second largest
lender CIMB Group said on Monday its subsidiary CIMB
Bank has completed a 1.5 billion ringgit ($498 million)
subordinated debt issue.
The issue, which was rated AA+ by Malaysian Rating Corp, was
issued in two tranches. The 1.35 billion ringgit tranche with a
maturity of 10 years callable at the end of the fifth year had a
coupon rate of 4.15 percent, CIMB Group said in a stock exchange
filing.
The 150 million ringgit tranche with a maturity of 15 years
callable at the end of the tenth year had a coupon rate of 4.70
percent, it said.
Proceeds will be used for CIMB Bank's working capital
purposes. The issue is part of a 5 billion ringgit programme,
CIMB said.
($1 = 3.013 Ringgit)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)