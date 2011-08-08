KUALA LUMPUR Aug 8 Malaysia's second largest lender CIMB Group said on Monday its subsidiary CIMB Bank has completed a 1.5 billion ringgit ($498 million) subordinated debt issue.

The issue, which was rated AA+ by Malaysian Rating Corp, was issued in two tranches. The 1.35 billion ringgit tranche with a maturity of 10 years callable at the end of the fifth year had a coupon rate of 4.15 percent, CIMB Group said in a stock exchange filing.

The 150 million ringgit tranche with a maturity of 15 years callable at the end of the tenth year had a coupon rate of 4.70 percent, it said.

Proceeds will be used for CIMB Bank's working capital purposes. The issue is part of a 5 billion ringgit programme, CIMB said. ($1 = 3.013 Ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)