MANILA Oct 6 Malaysia's second-largest bank CIMB is in talks to acquire a stake in unlisted medium-sized Philippine lender Bank of Commerce from the Philippines' San Miguel group , two sources said on Thursday.

"It's very preliminary. The parties have been talking," said a source with knowledge of the deal who declined to be identified as the matter has not been announced.

"San Miguel is CIMB's corporate client. CIMB doesn't have anything in the Philippines," the source said.

Bloomberg had reported that San Miguel President Ramon Ang had said the talks were on. Ang could not be reached for comment.

A source from Bank of Commerce said the San Miguel group was looking to partner with CIMB to gain better exposure in Southeast Asian markets. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA and Y-Sing Liau in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by John Mair)