KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysia's second largest lender CIMB Group Bhd on Tuesday posted a 10.5 percent increase in third-quarter net profit but warned that difficult market conditions would affect the outlook.

The lender posted a net profit of 1.012 billion ringgit ($322.7 million) in the quarter compared to 916 million ringgit a year ago, which put it behind on its return on equity target of 17 percent.

Asian banks have remained resilient in the face of the continuing euro zone crisis and weakness in developed markets, but CIMB said that a prolonged softer environment will affect its bottomline.

"Although we may fall short of our ROE target of 17 percent, we should exceed consensus analysts' forecasts for 2011," CIMB chief executive Nazir Razak said in a statement.

"For the fourth quarter, our treasury and M&A businesses should do well while the Malaysian consumer and CIMB Niaga can sustain the current momentum. However, markets are volatile and regional economic indicators are softening, so we remain conservative on capital, liquidity and credit standards."

CIMB has seen its regional units make positive contributions over the years and is poised to further expand its Southeast Asia presence by negotiation to buy a stake in Philippines-based San Miguel Corp's Bank of Commerce.

For the nine-month period, the group's net interest margin fell to 3.12 percent from 3.39 percent last year while total gross loans increased by 15.3 percent year-on-year.

Total loan impairment for the nine months of the 2011 financial year declined by 55 percent to 198 million ringgit compared to 440 million ringgit in the same period last year.

The group's financial performance was slightly below a profit estimate of 1.11 billion ringgit provided by an analyst tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nine out of 24 analysts tracked by the data service held a "Strong Buy" or "Buy" call on the stock, 10 called the stock a "Hold" and five "Underperform" or "Sell" calls.

CIMB shares closed down 1.11 percent on Tuesday ahead of the earnings announcement, compared to the broader market's 0.11 percent drop.

($1 = 3.136 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Razak Ahmad and Min Hun Fong; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)