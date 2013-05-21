KUALA LUMPUR May 21 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Southeast Asia's fifth largest lender by assets, posted a 37.2 percent jump in first-quarter net profits.

Malaysia's second largest bank said in a filing to the stock exchange that net profit for the quarter ended March 31 stood at 1.39 billion ringgit ($461.18 million) compared to 1.01 billion ringgit recorded in the same period last year. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)