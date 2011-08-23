KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysia's second-largest lender CIMB Group reported a second-quarter profit increase of 9 percent on Tuesday and said it was growing increasingly cautious owing to the threat of a double-dip recession.

Malaysian banks have come off a period of strong growth thanks to the robust economic recovery in the region, particularly in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, but weakening global economic conditions could signal rough times ahead for the lenders.

With U.S. and European markets reeling from sovereign debt problems, regional banks are expected to enter a period of greater tumult although CIMB is maintaining its targeted return on equity of 17 percent for 2011.

"We are taking the view that we should be cautious...and I think that caution is borne out by things we can see in the environment today," Chief Executive Officer Nazir Razak said at an earnings briefing.

"If you are wrong, you don't grow so fast for a period. If you're right, you thank your lucky stars," he added.

Nazir said the bank was maintaining a higher level of liquidity as it grew more conservative about risk, and was looking at greater portfolio diversification.

Despite the more challenging operating conditions, Nazir said the banking group was still on the lookout for M&A opportunities, although he said there was no plan to revisit the purchase of RHB Capital .

"That's off the table, until its back on," he said.

CIMB and rival Malayan Banking were in direct competition to acquire RHB in June in a bid to grow their respective franchises in the region.

The lenders had earlier planned separate bids to acquire RHB, the country's fifth-largest lender, but both dropped their plans after Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank sold its 25 percent stake in RHB to Aabar Investment at 10.80 ringgit.

Analysts said the deal had set a high valuation bar for any potential merger.

CIMB's second-quarter net profit of 970.02 million ringgit exceeded a JP Morgan forecast, which pegged the quarter's earnings at 942 million ringgit.

The lender's gross loans portfolio grew by 11 percent on year, while total non-performing loans fell 66 percent to 92 million ringgit.

Net interest margins (NIMs), contrary to other local banks, improved slightly on the quarter to 3.15 percent from 3.08 percent in the previous quarter, which Nazir said indicated that NIMs had bottomed out.

NIMs, or the difference between what a company takes in from loans and pays out to depositors, have been declining with banks blaming stiff competition.

Rivals Public Bank and Maybank also posted net profits in line with expectations, but warned about continued decline in margins.

In Singapore, the top three banks DBS , OCBC Corp and UOB had all beaten street forecasts for their recently announced quarterly profits, but were bearish about future prospects.

Eighteen out of 24 analysts tracked by Thomson I/B/E/S have a "Strong Buy" or "Buy" call on CIMB, while five have "Hold" calls.

CIMB's shares rose by 0.3 percent on Tuesday ahead of the earnings announcement. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)