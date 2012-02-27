KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 29.8 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Monday and said it is in talks to boost its presence in Asia.

Malaysian banks have reported robust earnings in the past few quarters, riding on home growth in Singapore and Indonesia, although a possible euro zone recession may slow global growth and earnings for the lenders.

On Monday, CIMB posted a net profit of 1.13 billion ringgit ($375 million) in the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with 873 million ringgit a year ago, mainly due to stronger earnings by its Indonesian unit as well as improved cost controls.

"We are cautiously optimistic and have set a return-on-equity target of 16.4 percent for the new financial year," CIMB said a statement.

For 2011, CIMB's posted record net profit of 4 billion ringgit. The group's net profit was ahead of the average estimate of 3.94 billion ringgit provided by 24 analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Eight out of 24 analysts tracking CIMB have a strong buy or buy rating on the stock, 10 have a hold and six rate it as an underperform or sell.

CIMB shares have fallen about 4 percent so far this year in a broader market up 2 percent.

CIMB's chief executive, Nazir Razak, later told reporters at an earnings briefing that the lender expects double-digit profit growth in 2012, although it would be less than 15 percent.

CIMB is set to expand its presence in Asia this year after last year's more cautious approach to asset growth.

Nazir said the lender was negotiating for some of the Asian equities and investment units of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc , confirming earlier media reports.

It is also close to concluding talks to buy a stake in the banking unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp by the first quarter, Nazir said.

A source told Reuters in January that San Miguel Corp was finalising a deal to sell 60 percent of its banking arm, Bank of Commerce, to CIMB. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Matt Driskill)