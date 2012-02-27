By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 CIMB Group Holdings
Bhd, Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets,
reported a 29.8 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Monday and
said it is in talks to boost its presence in Asia.
Malaysian banks have reported robust earnings in the past
few quarters, riding on home growth in Singapore and Indonesia,
although a possible euro zone recession may slow global growth
and earnings for the lenders.
On Monday, CIMB posted a net profit of 1.13 billion ringgit
($375 million) in the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, compared
with 873 million ringgit a year ago, mainly due to stronger
earnings by its Indonesian unit as well as improved cost
controls.
"We are cautiously optimistic and have set a
return-on-equity target of 16.4 percent for the new financial
year," CIMB said a statement.
For 2011, CIMB's posted record net profit of 4 billion
ringgit. The group's net profit was ahead of the average
estimate of 3.94 billion ringgit provided by 24 analysts tracked
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Eight out of 24 analysts tracking CIMB have a strong buy or
buy rating on the stock, 10 have a hold and six rate it as an
underperform or sell.
CIMB shares have fallen about 4 percent so far this year in
a broader market up 2 percent.
CIMB's chief executive, Nazir Razak, later told reporters at
an earnings briefing that the lender expects double-digit profit
growth in 2012, although it would be less than 15 percent.
CIMB is set to expand its presence in Asia this year after
last year's more cautious approach to asset growth.
Nazir said the lender was negotiating for some of the Asian
equities and investment units of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
, confirming earlier media reports.
It is also close to concluding talks to buy a stake in the
banking unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp
by the first quarter, Nazir said.
A source told Reuters in January that San Miguel Corp was
finalising a deal to sell 60 percent of its banking arm, Bank of
Commerce, to CIMB.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga and
Matt Driskill)