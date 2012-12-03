KUALA LUMPUR Dec 3 A unit of Malaysia's second largest listed lender CIMB Group Holdings has issued 1.5 billion ringgit ($493.46 million)of subordinated debt under its 5.0 billion ringgit programme on Nov. 30, the firm said on Monday.

CIMB Bank Berhad, which issued the Tier 2 debt, which will be used to fund working capital requirements and other corporate purposes, CIMB Group said in a stock exchange filing.

The subordinate debt has a maturity of 10 years from issue date. It can be called on any coupon payment date on or after five years before the date of maturity, CIMB Group said.

The coupon rate has been fixed at 4.15 percent annually to be paid twice a year.

This latest issuance is part of a series of conventional and Islamic debt programmes with a combined limit of 5 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.0397 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)