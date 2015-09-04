SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 Malaysian lender
CIMB Group Holdings has invited bids from insurers for
a distribution agreement to sell their general insurance
products in four Southeast Asian markets, a deal that could
fetch it about $400 million, people with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Malaysia's No. 2 bank has hired JPMorgan to advise
it on the deal, which is expected to draw interest from
companies including Australia's QBE Insurance Group,
Tokyo Marine Holdings Inc, France's AXA and
Italy's Generali among others, the people said.
German insurer Allianz's 10-year bancassurance
agreement to distribute general insurance products through
CIMB's branches ends in 2017. The insurer is expected to bid to
renew the partnership, people familiar with the process said.
CIMB has about 1,000 branches servicing about 13 million
customers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, with
its home market and Indonesia making up the majority.
CIMB was not immediately available to comment. JPMorgan,
Allianz, Generali, AXA, Tokio Marine and QBE declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE, Yantoultra Ngui in
KUALA LUMPUR,; Swati Pandey in SYDNEY, Taiga Urana in TOKYO,
Jonathan Gould in FRANKFURT, Leigh Thomas in PARIS Gianluca
Semeraro in MILAN and Paul Arnold in ZURICH; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)