KUALA LUMPUR Aug 13 CIMB group chief
executive Nazir Razak has urged shareholders concerned by the
bank's planned merger with RHB Capital and Malaysia
Building Society to hold off making a decision until
the deal's final terms are known.
"The proposal is not there yet for shareholders to consider,
so I would urge everyone to wait for the details before coming
to any conclusion," Nazir told reporters on Wednesday. "Any
shareholder for that matter, should wait for the details before
taking a position on it."
Nazir was responding to news reports that Aabar Investments,
Abu Dhabi's sovereign investment fund and a major shareholder in
RHB, was critical of the deal out of fear that its 21.4 percent
stake would be undervalued.
"It's something that we hope everyone would see creates
value for them. Otherwise they would have a right to disagree,"
Nazir said.
CIMB, Malaysia's second-largest lender, on July 10 said it
plans to create a mega Islamic bank by merging with RHB and
Malaysia Building Society. The three banks have
until October to negotiate and finalise pricing, structure and
other relevant terms.
Nazir said leadership of the new entity will be decided by
the relevant shareholders. Nazir announced in July that he will
be stepping down from his post as group CEO to resume as the
bank's chairman from September.
"When you merge, what happens is that there will be new
stakeholders. They'll have to decide who will lead the new
entity. That's down the road," he said.
The mega Islamic bank resulting from the merger will have a
cross-border presence sizable enough to win big mandates,
traditionally won by the likes of HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard
Chartered PLC, analysts say.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Al-Zaquan Amer
Hamzah; Editing by Matt Driskill)