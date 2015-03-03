(Add details on Kim, context)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 Malaysia's CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd said it replaced its chief financial
officer with his deputy, a few days after the bank reported its
fourth-quarter profit fell 76 percent due to a sharp increase in
provisions and slower revenue growth.
In a stock market filing late on Monday, Malaysia's second
largest lender by assets said Shahnaz Farouque Jammal Ahmad
would replace chief financial officer Kenny Kim, who resigned
from his post due to "leadership changes at the bank".
Kim will now become an advisor to CEO Zafrul Aziz, a CIMB
official said.
Shahnaz, 40, was deputy CFO and head of capital and balance
sheet management at CIMB, which is also Southeast's Asia fifth
largest bank by assets.
CEO Zafrul is leading a review of CIMB's entire business in
the Asia-Pacific region, aiming to cut costs in the investment
banking and equities segment this year by 30 percent.
The bank and two smaller lenders scrapped a merger last
month that would have created the country's biggest bank by
assets.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)