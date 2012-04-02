KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Shares of Malaysia's No.2 lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd were suspended from 2:30 pm(0630 GMT) on Monday pending an announcement, according to local stock exchange filing.

CIMB is slated to announce the final deal to buy Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) 's Asian business units, according to a banker close to the matter.

"It should be announcement on RBS," the banker told Reuters. "The back office functions are already discussing how to work together."

Shares of CIMB closed 1.3 percent prior to suspension, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index that rose 0.13 percent.

In a separate statement, CIMB said its Chief Executive Officer Nazir Razak was expected to make a major corporate announcement at 3.45 pm (0745 GMT). (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing Niluksi Koswanage)