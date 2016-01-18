Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 18 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has cut 32 jobs in its Hong Kong investment banking and equities business on worsening capital market conditions, Malaysia's second-biggest bank by assets said on Monday.
"After the most recent review, we have unfortunately come to the conclusion that further streamlining of our investment banking and equities business is necessary as we face increasing strain in managing costs in an environment marred by deteriorating capital markets," group chief executive Zafrul Aziz said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Many investment banking teams are paring back their teams as they look to cut costs in a tough market. Reuters reported earlier this month that Barclays will cut jobs in its Asian investment banking arm. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Praveen Menon)
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.