KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's second-biggest bank by assets, on Wednesday posted its highest quarterly net interest income in seven quarters but said slowing Southeast Asian economies could curb future growth.

CIMB, the region's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported net interest income of 2.42 billion ringgit ($574.55 million) for the third quarter through September - its highest since December 2013 - driven by growth in operating income.

CIMB, chaired by Nazir Razak, brother of Prime Minister Najib Razak, spent the past decade expanding in Southeast Asia but the region has suffered slowing economic growth and depreciating currencies this year.

To mitigate any impact, the bank embarked on a cost-cutting campaign in July which resulted in the loss of 3,599 workers, or 11 percent of employees across Malaysia and Indonesia.

"2015 is proving to be a challenging year for the financial services industry," Chief Executive Officer Tengku Zafrul Aziz said in a statement. "Our Malaysia operations showed encouraging performance in difficult conditions, but we continue to be cognisant of moderating economic growth and a slowdown in consumer spending."

The bank reported a 9.7 percent decline in July-September net profit at 803.9 million ringgit, mainly dragged by a higher allowance made for impairment losses on loans, advances and financing. Revenue rose 8.8 percent to 3.84 billion ringgit.

Shares of CIMB closed 0.88 percent higher at 4.60 ringgit ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.44 percent rise in the benchmark index. The counter has lost 18 percent over the past year versus the benchmark's 4.8 percent decline.

Larger rival Malayan Banking Bhd is scheduled to report July-September earnings on Thursday.

($1 = 4.2120 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)