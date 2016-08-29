BRIEF-Union Bank Of the Philippines and unit signs distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd : * Says loan growth target for 2016 revised down to 6-7 pct from initial target of 10 pct (Reporting by Liz Lee)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless